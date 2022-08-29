Rare purple pearl discovery makes eBay comms manager center of viral news story

Scott Overland had to quickly become a pearl expert after discovering a surprise in his food while on vacation.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE: PR pros are used to pitching stories and prepping experts for interviews, not being the main subject of them.

Yet that’s exactly what happened to Scott Overland, eBay’s senior manager of corporate communications, when he made a colorful discovery while dining on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“We were at dinner a couple of weeks ago and had some clams and I felt something hard [in my meal] that I thought was a shell at first,” said Overland, who was eating at the restaurant Salt Air. “It was this little purple thing.”

Overland and his wife started guessing what it could be, and then turned to Google and found out it was a pearl. In his research, Overland noticed that there seemed to be media coverage once every three to five years about someone discovering a purple pearl. In most cases, business increased at the restaurant where customers found one on their plate.

“I knew this was a fun, local story and I just couldn’t help myself, being in communications for 15-plus years, so before we left our vacation I sent the picture of the pearl to a local reporter at the Delaware News Journal [and shared our story],” said Overland.

The reporter, Shannon Marvel McNaught, emailed Overland back right away and spent the next few days texting him questions and researching purple pearls. Her story was published on August 15.

“My mother-in-law saw it first and texted it to my wife because it showed up on her MSN home screen on her computer,” said Overland. “From there, it exploded.”

USA Today, Yahoo, Southern Living, Fox News, NBC, the New York Post and the Food Network have covered the story, along with outlets in New Zealand, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Europe and South America.

At one point, Overland’s news was the No. 1 story on Apple News for the U.S.

“People are craving positive, good news these days,” said Overland. “Especially something you can imagine happening to yourself that seems more tangible than winning the lottery. It was relatable, fun and people enjoyed it.”

Since mid-August, Overland has done 15 interviews about the story, sometimes making himself available for multiple Q&As per day. For more than a week and a half, the story made headlines.

Fortunately, it hasn't been difficult for Overland to juggle the media attention with his day job at eBay.

“I am not reinventing the wheel every time I do an interview,” he said.

Because of his experience, he knew how to properly prepare for interviews. He even made his own personal media kit, complete with pictures, a narrative and quotes. Just like he advises others to do, Overland had talking points and was consistent so he was not telling different stories to different outlets.

“Zoom interviews have been a lifesaver because I doubt I would have been able to do my actual job and make it into studios if that’s what TV stations were still asking for these days,” Overland said. Although a CBS station in Philadelphia did send a crew out to interview Overland in-person.

Of course, eBay had to get involved. The company’s social media team posted a TikTok video about the unique find on the eBay Stories page.

“My six-year-old daughter loves purple, so for us to give away the pearl may not thrill her,” said Overland. “But if I did sell it, it would be on eBay.”

Looking back over the last two weeks, Overland said he’s had to become a “pearl expert.” He explained that he finds it “remarkable” that the only proactive outreach he did for this story was sending out one email.

“This just does not happen,” said Overland, who previously worked as director of media relations for Pearson, as senior adviser and communications strategist for then-Congressman Jared Polis (D-CO) and as deputy press secretary for former senator and vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman (D-CT). “To get one story placed, usually you send out 15 pitches.”

One of Overland’s biggest takeaways from the experience was that, sometimes, luck wins.

“Stumbling into a story whether something like this or unexpectedly coming up with a pitch or idea can be the best or most successful way of doing [PR], compared to spending lots of money on brainstorming or pitch meetings or PR firms,” he said. “If I had known that to land on the Today show all I had to do was find a purple pearl, it would have made my career ladder easier.”

The story isn’t over. It may appear in yet another news cycle, as Overland said he is getting follow-up requests from reporters asking about the pearl’s value as he looks to get it appraised. Some friends have also suggested turning the story into a children’s book.

“This is a positive viral situation and we are thinking about what the next step could look like,” Overland said.