Quiet quitting: Should the PR industry be worried?

In late July, TikTok user @zaidleppelin posted a video about “quiet quitting.” He explains that the term means “quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work; you’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle-culture mentality that work has to be your life.”
Since then, media outlets and social media users have noted that quiet quitting is a rising trend in the workplace.
PR pros: Have you noticed the “quiet quitting” phenomenon in your workplace?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) August 29, 2022