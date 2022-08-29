Quiet quitting: Should the PR industry be worried?

Is it nothing more than a buzzword?

In late July, TikTok user @zaidleppelin posted a video about “quiet quitting.” He explains that the term means “quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work; you’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle-culture mentality that work has to be your life.”

Since then, media outlets and social media users have noted that quiet quitting is a rising trend in the workplace.

Have you noticed this within the PR industry?