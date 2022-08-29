Quiet quitting: Should the PR industry be worried?

Is it nothing more than a buzzword?

29 August 2022

quiet quitting
Image credit: Getty Images

In late July, TikTok user @zaidleppelin posted a video about “quiet quitting.” He explains that the term means “quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work; you’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle-culture mentality that work has to be your life.”

Since then, media outlets and social media users have noted that quiet quitting is a rising trend in the workplace.

Have you noticed this within the PR industry?


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Overland has done more than a dozen interviews about the purple pearl.

Rare purple pearl discovery makes eBay comms manager center of viral news story

Image credit: Getty Images

Quiet quitting: Should the PR industry be worried?

Milk & Honey is the music brand’s first PR AOR.

Milk & Honey PR named AOR for music company Concord

TikTok has more than a billion users. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok promotes Kudzi Chikumbu to lead creator marketing

Amazon launched a pilot program in 2019 to provide primary and urgent care for Seattle employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amazon Care shutting down is a sign of ‘Big Tech evolving’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

ANA’s influencer marketing guidelines have room for improvement

Wendy Clark: Growing offshore workforce is a 'differentiator' for Dentsu International.

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs