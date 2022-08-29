Milk & Honey PR named AOR for music company Concord

The music recording and publishing company wants to improve its presence in broader business media.

NEW YORK: Music publishing and recording company Concord has chosen Milk & Honey North America as its PR AOR.

The firm will communicate with general business media and promote Concord announcements, like acquisitions and executive hires, to attract artists and investors to the global brand.

“It’s critical now that they increase their brand awareness and profile with the investments that they’re making,” said Michael A. West, partner at Milk & Honey.

West will lead a team of six on the Concord account, which will include Paul Cohen, North American CEO, Sianna Peal, digital client manager and Daniel Quinn, client executive.

Concord’s in-house PR team will continue to handle comms with music industry trade media.

The RFP process began in April and ended in June. Concord initially invited eight firms to pitch, and by the time it chose Milk & Honey, four options were in play.

Milk & Honey is the music brand’s first PR AOR. Concord decided to work with an external comms team because it lacked a dedicated voice in business media, said Kelly Voight, Concord’s VP of corporate communications. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Concord had been fairly quiet for a while on the acquisition front,” she said. “And even on the press front, to a fault, and so Milk & Honey is also helping us to be a little less humble.”

She added that “even in the music industry media, we weren’t getting a share of voice that we should be getting for the size of our company.”

Milk & Honey recently handled PR for Concord’s acquisition of music publisher Native Tongue in Australia, with plans to publicize future business moves, as well.

U.K.-based Milk & Honey opened its New York office last year, following the launch of its Sydney office in 2019.