TikTok promotes Kudzi Chikumbu to lead creator marketing

Chikumbu has worked at the ByteDance-owned company for more than six years.

LOS ANGELES: TikTok has named Kudzi Chikumbu as its global head of creator marketing.

“Let’s go global! One thing about me, I love creator-driven and creativity-infused campaigns so I am ready for this new growth chapter,” he said on LinkedIn. “It’s a privilege to be leading and growing a high-performing team across multiple markets.”

Chikumbu could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Most recently TikTok’s director of creator community in the U.S., Chikumbu led a team driving marketing, product marketing, education, communications, experiential marketing and community development aimed at content creators.

Chikumbu also serves as an advisory board member for VidCon and is on the interactive media group executive committee for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Before his six years at TikTok, he worked at Hulu and Deloitte.

Chikumbu’s promotion comes amid an increased focus on how Gen Z uses TikTok as a search engine and as the platform gains more attention from the PR and marketing industries as a home for influencers. TikTok made an estimated $4 billion in revenue last year; it’s expected to triple that number this year, according to Bloomberg. Some experts have predicted TikTok could have 1.8 billion users this year.

In June, customer experience company Emplifi launched a partnership with TikTok as part of the social platform’s marketing partner program.