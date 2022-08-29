TikTok promotes Kudzi Chikumbu to lead creator marketing

Chikumbu has worked at the ByteDance-owned company for more than six years.

by Ewan Larkin 29 August 2022

tiktok photo illustration
TikTok has more than a billion users. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

LOS ANGELES: TikTok has named Kudzi Chikumbu as its global head of creator marketing. 

“Let’s go global! One thing about me, I love creator-driven and creativity-infused campaigns so I am ready for this new growth chapter,” he said on LinkedIn. “It’s a privilege to be leading and growing a high-performing team across multiple markets.”

Chikumbu could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

Most recently TikTok’s director of creator community in the U.S., Chikumbu led a team driving marketing, product marketing, education, communications, experiential marketing and community development aimed at content creators.

Chikumbu also serves as an advisory board member for VidCon and is on the interactive media group executive committee for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Before his six years at TikTok, he worked at Hulu and Deloitte. 

Chikumbu’s promotion comes amid an increased focus on how Gen Z uses TikTok as a search engine and as the platform gains more attention from the PR and marketing industries as a home for influencers. TikTok made an estimated $4 billion in revenue last year; it’s expected to triple that number this year, according to Bloomberg. Some experts have predicted TikTok could have 1.8 billion users this year.

In June, customer experience company Emplifi launched a partnership with TikTok as part of the social platform’s marketing partner program.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Overland has done more than a dozen interviews about the purple pearl.

Rare purple pearl discovery makes eBay comms manager center of viral news story

Image credit: Getty Images

Quiet quitting: Should the PR industry be worried?

Milk & Honey is the music brand’s first PR AOR.

Milk & Honey PR named AOR for music company Concord

TikTok has more than a billion users. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok promotes Kudzi Chikumbu to lead creator marketing

Amazon launched a pilot program in 2019 to provide primary and urgent care for Seattle employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amazon Care shutting down is a sign of ‘Big Tech evolving’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

ANA’s influencer marketing guidelines have room for improvement

Wendy Clark: Growing offshore workforce is a 'differentiator' for Dentsu International.

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs