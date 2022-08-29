PRWeek Students of the Year: Where are they now?

For the past 22 years, PRWeek has recognized outstanding students as part of the annual PRWeek Awards.

To date, there have been 22 winners of the much-sought-after title: PRWeek caught up with some of the former Students of the Year to see how the award impacted their career.

Each year, individuals enrolled as an undergraduate student at a U.S. college or university are given the opportunity to devise and write a PR and marketing campaign just as a professional in the industry would. The client and campaign are different each year.

The competition challenges students to use their creativity and ability to think strategically and analytically to create a program that ensures the client activation achieves its desired objective.

Once enrolled, students have the chance to win a paid internship, cash prize, trip to the live PRWeek Awards ceremony in New York City (the Oscars of PR) and a kickstart on their future in the world of PR and communications.

PRWeek checked back in with nine of the winners from over the years and found out how winning PRWeek Student of the Year influenced their careers.

Daren Kwok

2003 winner

Current occupation: Senior director, pipeline and product communications, Regeneron

“The title did two incredible things for my career: It gave me the opportunity to work in some of the top PR agencies right out of college and the confidence to know I could actually make a successful career out of it,” said Daren Kwok about winning the PRWeek Student of the Year award.

When Kwok won the award he was a senior at the University of Southern California. The task for the 2003 competition was to devise a plan that would position Ray-Ban sunglasses as youthful and fresh.

Kwok pitched two campaign ideas, a Visionaries concert and a contest to benefit the nonprofit organization Prevent Blindness America. He impressed the judges with his comprehensive proposal and presentation that included a thorough look at Ray-Ban’s target demographics and their purchasing habits. He also presented a competitor analysis that aimed to put Ray-Ban’s mindshare challenges in context.

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Kwok’s first job in PR was at Weber Shandwick in public affairs. There, he worked on a diverse range of corporate clients.

Now, nearly 20 years later, he is a senior director in corporate communications at Regeneron, a biotechnology company. Kwok leads product and pipeline comms and oversees five team members.

“PR is known for being an intense profession,” said Kwok when asked if the industry has matched up to his expectations. “Before my first job, I’d had enough internships to know what I was getting into. However, I don’t think you can truly understand what it means to be a PR professional until you’ve lived it, survived it and thrived in it.”

While there were many days when Kwok felt he was being asked to accomplish the impossible, there were also many days when he found himself doing just that. He says his career in PR has strengthened him, crystallized the best of him and rewarded him with some of the most incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that he will always treasure.

To this day, winning PRWeek Student of the Year is one of Kwok’s proudest achievements. He says that every time he sees the statue, it is a reminder that good things come when you’re not afraid to just go for it.

Joshua Morton

2005 winner

Current occupation: VP, corporate communications, Nestlé North America

Joshua Morton, 2005 winner of PRWeek’s Student of the Year is VP, corporate communications for Nestlé North America. He leads a team responsible for media relations, internal communications, corporate digital content and storytelling, brand PR, executive communications, issues and crisis communications, and M&A communications.

When PRWeek last spoke with Morton, about 17 years ago, he was a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and was feeling surprised and excited after he had just won PRWeek Student of the Year.

The 2005 competition tasked participants with helping Monster.com raise awareness of its MonsterTRAK site with college students as the ideal resource for finding internships. Morton presented a multifaceted campaign rooted in solid highly targeted research.

Morton’s idea was centered around a branded concert tour of American universities with the Dave Matthews Band. Morton envisioned an effort that would target career counselors, parents, and anyone who might influence a college student’s career decisions. His ideas were supported by detailed research as he showed a professional understanding of media outreach and presenting statistics.

Although many years have since passed, Morton still credits this award for jumpstarting his career and putting him on the path to success.

“The process of developing the PRWeek Award submission and getting real-world experience through the internship at Weber Shandwick, and other internships while in college, helped put me on a path for a successful career,” said Morton.

Morton’s first job in PR was an internship at Ravinia, an outdoor music festival in the Chicago suburbs. His first gig out of college was his internship with Weber Shandwick that he won through the PRWeek award.

Morton says a career in PR gives you countless opportunities to grow, both personally and professionally, and is incredibly fulfilling.

Natasha (Ratliff) Ho

2009 winner

Current occupation: Marketing and growth strategist; founder, The Well-Traveled Palate

When Natasha Ho won PRWeek Student of the Year back in 2009, she impressed the judges immensely with her research-heavy campaign.

The challenge was to devise a plan to create a PR campaign for sports apparel company Adidas to increase its exposure to its target demographic of 14- to 24-year-olds. This would be done by leveraging its sponsorship of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ho presented a campaign that would start months before the All-Star Weekend with a back-to-school sweepstakes, basketball-themed events for the fans called the Adidas Experience, a concert featuring brands and popular artists for the target audience, youth skills competition, and the establishment of multiple blogs and social media tools.

In order to support these initiatives, Ho did real field studies, interviewing USC student-athletes, and surveying college and high-school students.

Today, Natasha is a marketing and growth strategist and founder of The Well-Traveled Palate. She helps entrepreneurs with creative services accelerate their marketing, sales and overall growth. She also runs immersive retreats for high-achieving women.

Ho’s first two jobs in PR were as a team member at Chandler Chicco Agency, a healthcare PR firm in Greater Los Angeles, and as an account executive at Porter Novelli in Greater New York City. Other roles on her résumé include account supervisor at Grayling and doing PR at Rover.com.

Alyssa (Vande Leest) Conrardy

2011 winner

Current occupation: Cofounder and principal, Prosper Strategic Consulting

When Alyssa Conrardy won PRWeek Student of the Year in 2011, she was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and still trying to get a sense of what the PR industry involved. Although she was at first unsure, participating in the competition — and ultimately winning it — gave her the confidence to kick-start her career in communications.

“My confidence for my career and what I could go after was totally boosted by the PRWeek experience,” says Conrardy. “Not many 21-year-olds get to sit in a room and pitch new business, pitch campaign ideas to big executives and have that experience.”

The challenge for the 2011 competition was to promote SanDisk, a leading manufacturer of flash memory cards, to the college crowd. Clearly, times have changed in the world of technology, as storage cards are rarely used today.

Conrardy created the SanDisk #1 Memory School Campaign. She conducted focus groups and surveys to aid her research for the activation. Her idea was to play off the company’s memory-card expertise while devising a contest that tapped into a belief among many students, including those of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, that their school is the best in the country.

She even presented a media strategy that allowed for the client to target social media and traditional outlets to ensure maximum exposure. A well-thought out idea that was quite impressive for its time.

Conrardy’s first gig out of school was working in consumer PR at Weber Shandwick.

Today, Conrardy is cofounder and principal of Prosper Strategies, a consulting firm that focuses on marketing and communications, branding, fundraising and strategic planning services for nonprofits. The agency has two full-time employees, Conrardy and her cofounder, Lindsay Mullen, with a large network of contract partners.

The firm has been in business for almost 10 years and helps nonprofits including Feeding America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and First Graduate leverage the power of strategy to increase their impact. It does about $1 million in annual revenue in an average year.

Although it was many years ago, Conrardy still credits the PRWeek award for helping her take the chance and start her own agency at the age of just 24.

“The confidence PRWeek instilled in me and winning is a big reason I was able to take that leap of faith,” says Conrardy. “Even though I was young and naive and did not know what it meant to start a business, ultimately I’m happy I did, because 10 years later here I am, still running that business.”

Conrardy was extremely proud when she won the award and still is today. She says it gave her a sense that she belonged in the field and the belief that she would have a successful career.

Sarah (Corder) Sherlock

2014 winner

Current occupation: Director of agency marketing, 5by5

When Sarah Sherlock won PRWeek Student of the Year she was a senior at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I was extremely honored to receive PRWeek’s Student of the Year award,” says Sherlock. “Earning the title opened many doors for me, from amazing internships to my first full-time job at a PR firm and the opportunity to mentor other students.”

Unlike other years, the PRWeek Student of the Year competition in 2014 was designed around a fictitious airline. The assignment was to create a partnership between the made-up company called Flight and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. This partnership was created to increase the airline’s frequent flyer program.

“I ended up going with this slogan that was ‘Go bold with Flight airlines’,” says Sherlock.

One of the most notable components of her award-winning campaign was the incorporation of CSR. Sherlock created an idea that, for the amount of miles flown, the airline would plant trees in Brazil, where that year’s Olympic Games were taking place. She even found an accredited nonprofit she would work with.

Sherlock’s first position out of school was an account assistant at Obsidian Public Relations in Memphis.

Today, Sherlock is director of marketing for 5by5, a digital marketing agency in Nashville. She still uses many of the skills she honed for her PRWeek campaign as her position involves communications, journalism and PR.

“The biggest thing my studies taught me is how to keep learning,” says Sherlock. “While there may not be any more exams after graduation, most days I still find myself doing a research project. Things are constantly changing, so you have to keep taking in new information and picking up new skills.”

Unbeknownst to most, Sherlock had a difficult senior year of college that involved losing her mother. When she won the PRWeek Student of the Year award, she felt all her hard work had finally paid off and it was like a rainbow after a storm, she remembers.

To this day, she still thinks about being awarded PRWeek Student of the Year and encourages students and young professionals to apply, she says it’s a great way to put your skills to the test at a higher level and gain perspective outside the classroom and university.

Daltyn (Little) Terpstra

2015 winner

Current occupation: Global marketing team, Amway

Seven years ago Daltyn Terpstra won PRWeek Student of the Year as a senior at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.

“To this day it is still a talking point for me,” says Terpstra about winning the award.

Her competition challenge was to develop a campaign for the Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. The activation was meant to launch the Toyota FCV ahead of its availability in the U.S. and emphasize the value of the vehicle and about hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

“It was a real-life project that incorporated a lot of different pieces of marketing and communications,” says Terpstra.

One of the biggest takeaways of the project for Terpstra was how she presented fun, friendly and easy-to-understand information in bite-sized pieces. She says the level of storytelling she displayed for her campaign has carried into every aspect of her career.

Terpstra’s first role out of school was as a public relations associate at Eataly in Chicago.

Today, Terpstra is part of the global marketing team at Amway, a multi-level marketing company in Michigan that specializes in selling health, beauty and homecare products. She focuses on traceability and transparency for Amway’s product lines. She was previously marketing manager for Meijer, a chain of supercenter grocery stores in the Midwest.

Terpstra is still very grateful for the competition she chose to compete in several years ago.

“Today, I am still proud of the work,” she says. “The campaign I designed with the help of my mentor and friend, Adrienne Wallace, speaks to my experience and professionalism and understanding that the best marketing ideas come from first understanding the subject matter.”

Tish Carmona

2017 winner

Current occupation: Contractual marketing manager, WNBA

“The title of PRWeek’s Student of the Year gave me a deep sense of confidence in my abilities entering the PR industry,” says Tish Carmona, 2017 winner of PRWeek Student of the Year.

Carmona’s first job in PR was at the Washington Commanders in corporate communications. Today, she serves as contractual marketing manager for the WNBA. She recently made the switch from the NBA and WNBA communications to WNBA marketing in May of 2022.

In 2017, Carmona, a senior at the University of Maryland at College Park, wowed the judges with her campaign that was built around the American dream. The competition for that year was to conceive and propose a PR promotion for IKEA, the Swedish furniture company.

Carmona created a spokesperson named Erik, who highlighted the notion that we were in an age where consumers have unprecedented influence over building brands. She focused on adaptability to customer demands.

Carmona chose the tagline “What you make of me” and presented numerous pieces of research to back her idea, ranging from the appeal non-human characters can have on younger consumers to how animated, moldable characters can be brand symbols.

When Carmona won the award, she says she was shocked.

“The award served as a reminder to myself that I should trust that I belong and deserve the good things that come my way, no matter what the stage or setting,” adds Carmona.

Carmona says the 24/7 nature of communications and PR definitely match up to her expectations. And while her career has taken a turn from PR to marketing, she says the PR industry set her up well for that role.

“The biggest surprise to me was how much the industry would prepare me for my current role in marketing,” says Carmona. “PR and communications skills are severely undervalued and misunderstood, and I am a better professional and colleague because of what I learned while working in PR.”

In her free time, Carmona has a personal TikTok account where she shares job opportunities within the NBA family of leagues and advice for those looking to work in the sports industry. Her TikTok profile is @TishCarmona.

Maret Montanari

2018 winner

Current occupation: PR specialist, Jackson Spalding

“When they called my name, I was in disbelief, and I’m honestly not sure how I made it up to the stage — floating on cloud nine with equal parts disbelief and excitement,” says Maret Montanari, 2018 winner of PRWeek’s Student of the Year, when describing how she felt about receiving the award.

At that time she was a senior studying at The University of Alabama. The 2018 PRWeek competition was centered around using digital channels to drive millennial visitors to Delaware. At the time, Delaware was the least-visited state in the U.S. Montanari’s campaign to boost visitors was dubbed Delaware on Demand.

“I did a lot of primary and secondary research and tried to identify what would draw millennials in, what Delaware has to offer that we could emphasize and play up,” says Montanari. “It’s so much easier to highlight what you already have then bring in new things or try to evolve your community.”

Montanari utilized many of her research skills and used case studies, focus groups and interviews with tourism experts to aid her campaign and knowledge of Delaware.

Currently, Montanari is a PR specialist at Jackson Spalding in Dallas. There, she leads PR efforts for a variety of consumer accounts, including Chick-fil-A, Mendocino Farms and Texas Monthly. She says media relations continues to be her bread and butter. In her free time, she enjoys working on her Instagram food account called @sishoodofthetravelingfork.

When it comes to the PR industry matching up to her expectations, Montanari says it is a trade best learned by doing, and over the past three years she has soaked up as much knowledge, experience and growth as possible to elevate her work.

While she is continuing to grow and learn within the PR industry, Montanari still reflects positively on being named 2018’s PRWeek Student of the Year.

“Fast forward four years and while it still is a ‘pinch me moment,’ it is also a source of inspiration and motivation for myself. This award is a reminder that, while it may be uncomfortable at times, pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone is often the secret sauce to success,” says Montanari.

Alana Doyle

2019 winner

Current occupation: SAE and media specialist, brand solutions practice, BCW Global

Although Alana Doyle only graduated three years ago, she is already making big strides in the communications and PR world.

“Winning PRWeek’s Student of the Year competition helped me to have a proof point for the quality of my work,” says Doyle.

The 2019 winner currently works as an SAE and media specialist at BCW Global in New York. In her role, she works closely with brands such as Hennessy, Royal Caribbean, Dollar General and the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi. Doyle’s first job out of school was as a media coordinator at Ketchum.

When Doyle entered the competition, she was a senior at the University of Alabama. The prompt was to create a campaign for Levi Strauss wide-leg jeans that targeted Gen Z consumers.

Doyle’s campaign was #ComfortIsBack. It suggested the way to target Gen Z consumers was through comfort.

“I did primary and secondary research into seeing what makes people, especially Gen Zers, buy clothing and what is the first thing people do when they get home,” says Doyle when recalling her campaign.

Ahead of her time, Doyle even incorporated influencers into her idea. She used examples of how social media influencers on platforms such as TikTok could serve as brand ambassadors showcasing the new Levi jeans. Doyle’s idea and trend has now come to fruition years later.

Although she ended up winning the competition, her award-winning campaign was not her only idea. Just three weeksbefore the competition submission date, Doyle completely abandoned her initial campaign and started again from scratch.

“I actually built an entire campaign at first [video shoot and everything], but after further thought and research, I scrapped my original idea and developed the campaign that ended up winning the award in only three weeks,” says Doyle.

Winning PRWeek’s Student of the Year award is something Doyle is very grateful for.

“Then, now and in the future, I will always continue to appreciate the incredible faculty, staff and students at the University of Alabama advertising and PR department, because without them I wouldn’t have had the industry knowledge and training that led me to develop this campaign,” she says. “I still cannot perfectly put into words my gratitude.”

If you or someone you know was a past winner of the PRWeek Student of the Year award, please reach out to PRWeek here. We would love to tell your story and describe the impact you have made on the industry since winning.