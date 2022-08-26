Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Lima succeeds Allyson Park, who left the company this month.

by Ewan Larkin 29 August 2022

Fabiano Lima (Image credit: Mars Wrigley)
Fabiano Lima (Image credit: Mars Wrigley)

CHICAGO: Mars Wrigley has promoted Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs. 

Based in Chicago at the company's headquarters, Lima reports to Mars Wrigley global president Andrew Clarke.

As a team, we’re doubling down on our efforts to support our business strategy, by driving best-in-class purposeful brand campaigns, sound public affairs work, and increasing awareness of our significant sustainability commitments and achievements to date,” Lima told PRWeek via email.

He replaces Allyson Park, who left Mars Wrigley after more than four years to join Yum Brands as chief corporate affairs officer. Park succeeded Jerilan Greene after she exited the company in July

Park oversees all aspects of Yum Brands’ communications, public policy and government relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance teams, according to a statement.

Lima joined Mars Wrigley, Mars’ confectionery arm, from the company’s petcare business. Most recently, he was global VP of corporate affairs at Mars Veterinary Health.

Before his nearly 10 years at Mars, Lima held senior comms roles at Adidas, Philips, Gerdau and British American Tobacco. 

Mars Wrigley brands include M&M’s, Snickers, Orbit, Extra, Skittles and Twix. Mars has 140,000 employees in 80 countries worldwide.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Amazon launched a pilot program in 2019 to provide primary and urgent care for Seattle employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amazon Care shutting down is a sign of ‘Big Tech evolving’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

Ukraine-based image marketplace sells NFTs for charity

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

ANA’s influencer marketing guidelines have room for improvement

Wendy Clark: Growing offshore workforce is a 'differentiator' for Dentsu International.

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Moderna said Pfizer and BioNTech copied two aspects of its mRNA technologies. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech, alleging they copied patented mRNA technology

BeReal offers brands a unique way to reach consumers — if they get creative

BeReal offers brands a unique way to reach consumers — if they get creative

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

In 2020, Moore launched the Future is Female Mentorship Program.

Allison+Partners snaps up C. Moore Media International PR