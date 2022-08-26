Mars Wrigley ups Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs

Lima succeeds Allyson Park, who left the company this month.

CHICAGO: Mars Wrigley has promoted Fabiano Lima to global VP of corporate affairs.

Based in Chicago at the company's headquarters, Lima reports to Mars Wrigley global president Andrew Clarke.

“As a team, we’re doubling down on our efforts to support our business strategy, by driving best-in-class purposeful brand campaigns, sound public affairs work, and increasing awareness of our significant sustainability commitments and achievements to date,” Lima told PRWeek via email.

He replaces Allyson Park, who left Mars Wrigley after more than four years to join Yum Brands as chief corporate affairs officer. Park succeeded Jerilan Greene after she exited the company in July.

Park oversees all aspects of Yum Brands’ communications, public policy and government relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance teams, according to a statement.

Lima joined Mars Wrigley, Mars’ confectionery arm, from the company’s petcare business. Most recently, he was global VP of corporate affairs at Mars Veterinary Health.

Before his nearly 10 years at Mars, Lima held senior comms roles at Adidas, Philips, Gerdau and British American Tobacco.

Mars Wrigley brands include M&M’s, Snickers, Orbit, Extra, Skittles and Twix. Mars has 140,000 employees in 80 countries worldwide.