Purple Strategies secures first investment

The public affairs firm’s senior leadership will remain in place amid investment from WestView Capital.

by Ewan Larkin 25 August 2022

Alex Castellanos headshot
Alex Castellanos is a veteran of GOP campaigns at the state and national levels. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

ALEXANDRIA, VA: Purple Strategies has secured a growth investment from Boston-based private equity firm WestView Capital Partners. 

Purple cofounders Steve McMahon and Alex Castellanos, managing partner Kristen Morgante and all other partners will continue in their roles leading the agency. 

WestView Capital’s financial injection marks Purple's first investment since it launched in 2008. 

Representatives from Purple and WestView could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

WestView Capital focuses exclusively on middle-market growth companies. The firm manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds, according to a company statement. 

Purple, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, also has an office in Chicago, Illinois. The agency specializes in crisis and issue management, business transformation, change management, executive positioning and strategic communications. 

In April, Purple senior insights strategist Nick Driver joined BCW as SVP and research lead for North America


