Instagram responds to ‘precise location’ user concerns

Instagrammers are concerned that their location could be made public.

by Diana Bradley 25 August 2022

Instagram app icon stock art
Instagram is saying it does not share user data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MENLO PARK, CA: Instagram is responding to user concern about the sharing of their specific location data by saying it does not give user location to others.

The social media platform tweeted a thread on Thursday responding to a meme about how it uses "precise location." Social media users and digital outlets reported this week that Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows the app to track users' precise location. Many are concerned that information could end up in the public domain. Some social media users have posted directions on how to turn the setting off.

“To be clear, we don’t share your location with others,” Instagram tweeted on Thursday. “Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features.”

The platform added that people can manage location services via their device’s settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.

In recent weeks, Instagram has responded to other criticisms for shifting its focus from photo to video.


