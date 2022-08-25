Olivia Dalton named White House principal deputy press secretary

Dalton will serve as the Biden administration’s second-most-senior spokesperson, replacing Karine Jean-Pierre in her previous role.

by Ewan Larkin 25 August 2022

Olivia Dalton image from the UN
Dalton fills Karine Jean-Pierre's former role. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: The White House has hired U.S Mission to the U.N. spokesperson and communications director Olivia Alair Dalton as principal deputy press secretary, according to media reports. 

Dalton is replacing Karine Jean-Pierre in the role, which had been vacant for more than three months since Jean-Pierre stepped into the role of White House press secretary. Most recently at the State Department, Dalton is expected to occasionally conduct press briefings

The White House disclosed two other communications staff moves on Thursday.

Kate Berner, deputy comms director, was named principal deputy comms director. Herbie Ziskend, senior communications adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, will move into a deputy comms director position. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki exited in May. She then signed a deal with MSNBC to serve as an analyst and host for a streaming program that is in development.

In July, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield said she was planning to step down to spend more time with her husband and young children, but decided less than a month later to continue in the role.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Instagram is saying it does not share user data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Instagram responds to ‘precise location’ user concerns

Dalton fills Karine Jean-Pierre's former role. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Olivia Dalton named White House principal deputy press secretary

U.S. Open: A guide to the hottest ticket of the year to connect with (and schmooze) clients

U.S. Open: A guide to the hottest ticket of the year to connect with (and schmooze) clients

What the most impactful climate bill in history means for marketers

What the most impactful climate bill in history means for marketers

Photo credit: Getty Images

Is the traditional business card dead?

6,000 people get free Cinnabon treat during Better Call Saul finale

6,000 people get free Cinnabon treat during Better Call Saul finale

Malone will set the long-term vision for how Pinterest markets itself to businesses and agencies.

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

The sun is rising in the east and west for TikTok

The sun is rising in the east and west for TikTok

Twitter will likely lose users due to the complaint. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

Ad industry demands ‘tsunami of truth’ from Twitter in wake of whistleblower complaint

Nearly nine in 10 biopharma execs think the metaverse will have a positive impact. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biopharma execs expect the metaverse to have a positive impact