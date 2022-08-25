Olivia Dalton named White House principal deputy press secretary

Dalton will serve as the Biden administration’s second-most-senior spokesperson, replacing Karine Jean-Pierre in her previous role.

WASHINGTON: The White House has hired U.S Mission to the U.N. spokesperson and communications director Olivia Alair Dalton as principal deputy press secretary, according to media reports.

Dalton is replacing Karine Jean-Pierre in the role, which had been vacant for more than three months since Jean-Pierre stepped into the role of White House press secretary. Most recently at the State Department, Dalton is expected to occasionally conduct press briefings.

The White House disclosed two other communications staff moves on Thursday.

Kate Berner, deputy comms director, was named principal deputy comms director. Herbie Ziskend, senior communications adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, will move into a deputy comms director position.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki exited in May. She then signed a deal with MSNBC to serve as an analyst and host for a streaming program that is in development.

In July, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield said she was planning to step down to spend more time with her husband and young children, but decided less than a month later to continue in the role.