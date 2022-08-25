W Communications chief executive Rachel Friend leaving agency to spend more time with her family
Rachel Friend, who joined W Communications in June 2020 after spending nine years at Weber Shandwick, latterly as chief executive for the UK and Ireland, is departing the agency.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>