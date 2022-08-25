Is the traditional business card dead?

Have you switched to an environmentally friendly version?

Are traditional business cards on their way out?

The physical version isn’t exactly environmentally friendly. And the COVID-19 pandemic might also have some people rethinking them due to germs and the uptick in virtual conferences.

Alternative options people are turning to include physical cards with QR codes, scannable digital cards or chips embedded in physical items – such as a ring – that allow people to easily share contact details, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Are you still using the traditional version?