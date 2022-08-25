Cicero/AMO appoints chief executive as Havas acquisition beds in
Cicero/AMO has named Mark Twigg as its new chief executive. He joined the agency in 2003 and played a key role in integrating Cicero/AMO with Havas following its acquisition by the group in 2020.
