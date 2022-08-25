Obituary: Antony Snow – the cerebral, artistic former chairman of Hill+Knowlton
‘In 1991 he could not resist an invitation to be chairman of Hill+Knowlton – then the largest PR Agency in the world and part of the WPP group. Snow finally retired at the age of 76 – but not before H+K was named Agency of the Year.’
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>