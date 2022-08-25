Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

The VP of global business marketing will report to chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard.

by Shauna Lewis, Campaign 25 August 2022

Stacy Malone headshot
Malone will set the long-term vision for how Pinterest markets itself to businesses and agencies.

Pinterest has appointed Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of global business marketing.

Previously, Malone was senior director of global customer and business marketing at Meta.

Based in California, she will report to CMO Andréa Mallard and set Pinterest's long-term vision for marketing itself to businesses and agencies across global markets.

Prior to Meta, Malone was COO of UM Worldwide for the U.S.

Malone described the Pinterest audience as a “marketer’s dream” and added: “I believe there is a rich opportunity to deepen the connection between Pinners and businesses on the platform.”

Before UM, Malone was a founding member of San Francisco agency Exile on 7th, later purchased by Agency.com.

Andréa Mallard, Pinterest’s CMO, said: “Stacy’s mission-driven mindset will be critical to elevating one of Pinterest’s key superpowers – that ads on our platform inspire, rather than interrupt, the consumer.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Is the traditional business card dead?

6,000 people get free Cinnabon treat during Better Call Saul finale

6,000 people get free Cinnabon treat during Better Call Saul finale

Malone will set the long-term vision for how Pinterest markets itself to businesses and agencies.

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

The sun is rising in the east and west for TikTok

The sun is rising in the east and west for TikTok

Twitter will likely lose users due to the complaint. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

Ad industry demands ‘tsunami of truth’ from Twitter in wake of whistleblower complaint

Nearly nine in 10 biopharma execs think the metaverse will have a positive impact. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Biopharma execs expect the metaverse to have a positive impact

Duban was head of global platforms at FleishmanHillard.

MikeWorldWide hires FleishmanHillard’s Emily Duban to spearhead digital

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 8.25.2022 - Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, DoorDash

The PR Week: 8.25.2022 - Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, DoorDash

Stanzel also worked in the Bush administration.

Truist hires Amazon alum Scott Stanzel