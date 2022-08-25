Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

The VP of global business marketing will report to chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard.

Pinterest has appointed Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of global business marketing.

Previously, Malone was senior director of global customer and business marketing at Meta.

Based in California, she will report to CMO Andréa Mallard and set Pinterest's long-term vision for marketing itself to businesses and agencies across global markets.

Prior to Meta, Malone was COO of UM Worldwide for the U.S.

Malone described the Pinterest audience as a “marketer’s dream” and added: “I believe there is a rich opportunity to deepen the connection between Pinners and businesses on the platform.”

Before UM, Malone was a founding member of San Francisco agency Exile on 7th, later purchased by Agency.com.

Andréa Mallard, Pinterest’s CMO, said: “Stacy’s mission-driven mindset will be critical to elevating one of Pinterest’s key superpowers – that ads on our platform inspire, rather than interrupt, the consumer.”

