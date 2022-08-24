MikeWorldWide hires FleishmanHillard’s Emily Duban to spearhead digital

Duban will advise clients on emerging digital platforms, including Web3 and the metaverse.

NEW YORK: MikeWorldWide has hired Emily Duban as chief digital officer.

Duban has replaced Parker Ray, who left the agency this summer. After starting on July 11, Duban is reporting to MikeWorldWide president Bret Werner and is a member of the firm's executive committee.

Overseeing a team of 30 staffers, Duban is helping to grow MikeWorldWide’s global digital practice, which provides social strategy, platform innovation, content development, influencer and creator marketing, paid media and insight driven search. Duban is also supporting clients in navigating emerging digital platforms such as Web3 and the metaverse.

“What’s so important for our team is, first of all, to be fluent in the here and now,” she said, “not just looking at what other brands are doing, but being embedded with those platforms.”

Before MikeWorldWide, Duban was senior partner and head of global platforms at FleishmanHillard. A Fleishman spokesperson said the firm has not named her replacement.

Duban was previously EVP of digital at Weber Shandwick and held a business leadership role at Critical Mass.

MikeWorldWide posted a 16.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $45.4 million and an 11.2% increase in the U.S. to $41.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

In July, MikeWorldWide also named Gina Cherwin as COO, a newly created position.