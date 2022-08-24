Truist hires Amazon alum Scott Stanzel

Stanzel, now at Capital One, will serve as Truist's chief communications officer.

by Ewan Larkin 24 August 2022

Scott Stanzel headshot
Stanzel also worked in the Bush administration.

CHARLOTTE, NC: Truist Financial has hired Scott Stanzel as EVP and chief communications officer, effective on October 1.  

Stanzel, reporting to Truist chief legal officer and head of public affairs Ellen Fitzsimmons, will lead the company’s corporate comms, including internal and external comms. He will be based out of the bank’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

“I’m thrilled to join #TeamTruist at this important moment and look forward to contributing to the effort to inspire and build better lives and communities,” Stanzel said on LinkedIn

He could not be immediately reached for additional comment. A Truist spokesperson declined further comment. 

Stanzel is managing VP of corporate comms at Capital One. Before that, he spent six years at Amazon in various positions, most recently as director of worldwide marketplace PR. In that role, Stanzel oversaw all PR programs for Amazon Marketplace, which accounts for more than half of all Amazon sales worldwide.

From 2006 to 2009, Stanzel was deputy assistant to President George W. Bush and deputy press secretary, managing media relations strategy and serving as a spokesperson on domestic policy, homeland security and other issues.

Truist reported revenue of $5.7 billion in Q2, relatively flat compared to the same period of last year. Net income dropped 6.7% to $1.5 billion, primarily due to a benefit in the provision for credit losses last year.

As of June 30, the bank’s total assets amassed $545 billion, according to a company statement. 


