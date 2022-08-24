McDonald’s recruits PepsiCo's Jon Banner as global chief impact officer

Banner is the former EVP of communications at PepsiCo. He is replacing Katie Beirne Fallon.

CHICAGO: McDonald’s has hired Jon Banner as its EVP and global chief impact officer.

Banner will oversee the McDonald’s global impact team, which handles sustainability, government relations, communications and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The team led and supported the brand’s net zero commitment, exit from Russia and global diversity, equity and inclusion report.

Banner will serve on McDonald’s global senior leadership team in his new role.

He was not immediately available for comment.

Banner previously worked at PepsiCo for nearly a decade, most recently serving as EVP of communications and president of the PepsiCo Foundation.

At McDonald’s, he is stepping in to replace Katie Beirne Fallon, who left McDonald’s on July 15 after almost two years as EVP chief global impact officer to join Fidelity Investments. Kevin Ozan, McDonald’s CFO, oversaw the brand’s global impact team in the interim. Michael Gonda leads comms at McDonald’s as SVP and chief communications officer.

McDonald’s net sales dropped 3% in Q2, hurt by the closure of stores in Russia and Ukraine, as the chain posted Q2 net income of $1.2 billion, down from $2.2 billion last year.