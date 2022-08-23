Starbucks promotes AJ Jones

Jones joined Starbucks in October 2021 as SVP of global comms and public affairs.

SEATTLE: Starbucks has promoted A.J. Jones II to EVP and chief communications and public affairs officer.

Jones is leading the brand’s global comms, brand communications, retail comms, corporate comms, employee comms, Starbucks Stories, coffee storytelling, public policy, government affairs and entertainment divisions worldwide.

He is reporting to Frank Britt, EVP, chief strategy and transformation officer. A Starbucks representative and Jones could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

In May, Jones (pictured) was named acting EVP, chief communications and public affairs officer. He joined Starbucks in October 2021 as SVP of global comms and public affairs. Before, Jones was chief corporate affairs and comms officer at Vanda Pharmaceuticals and an EVP at BCW.

On August 18, Starbucks COO John Culver wrote a blog post outlining executive leadership changes at the coffee giant, including Jones’ permanent promotion. Culver added that, effective October 3, he will move into an executive adviser role, departing Starbucks at the end of the year. The coffee chain will eliminate the COO position at the conclusion of its fiscal year; it is set to report its fiscal full-year earnings on November 3.

Starbucks, which has more than 33,000 stores globally, posted fiscal Q3 earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company reported consolidated net revenue of $8.15 billion, up 9% year-on-year, and net income of $912.9 million, down from $1.15 billion last year.