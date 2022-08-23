Imre adds two digital and analytics execs

Health-focused marketing and communications agency brings on Sam Ingram from Bristol Myers Squibb and Hui Tang from Solve(d).

BALTIMORE: Imre has hired two experienced professionals to work on its digital experience, data engineering and analytics offerings.

Sam Ingram will serve as SVP of digital experience. He is joining the Maryland-based agency after five years at biopharma company Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led engagement planning for worldwide customer capabilities. He oversaw the integration of the Celgene lymphoma myeloid hematology portfolio into BMS after it was acquired in 2019.

Ingram also worked on digital strategy for brands such as Sprycel, Reblozyl and Inrebic.

Prior to BMS, Ingram led digital initiatives at Nestle Health Science, Prudential Financial and Sharp Electronics.

At Imre, Ingram will “design individualized and hyper-relevant patient and [healthcare provider] experiences architected to deliver results,” the firm said in a statement.

Hui Tang will serve as head of marketing analytics. She is joining Imre after almost four years at Solve(d), where she served as VP of marketing science. Prior to that, she worked at FCB Health and The Bloc.

Tang’s areas of expertise include oncology, immunology, women’s health and neurology, the firm said in a statement. She will “integrate measurement solutions more fluidly into client engagements with a focus on interpreting the impact of the total marketing investment.”

She will also help “clients strengthen measurement strategy, appropriate measurement solutions and sufficient data integration to ensure accountability and effectiveness of marketing plans.”