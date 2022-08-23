Weber Shandwick’s director of public affairs departing for motor racing role
Luke Skipper is stepping down as director of public affairs at Weber Shandwick to take up the new role of director of communications and public affairs at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).
