FanDuel gets existential about everyday bets in NFL campaign

The sports betting company is trying to reach football fans who have never gambled before.

FanDuel is asking football fans to consider all the little bets they take daily in a new campaign, released on Friday.

The sports-gambling operator released the first in a series of video ads that will run throughout the upcoming NFL season. Directed by Nick Ball, each takes a first-person point of view as someone gets stuck in traffic, checks expired milk and orders a pizza from a new spot. FanDuel depicts each act as a micro-gamble — that one pizza spot will be better than another, or that a car has just enough gas to get where it needs to go.

Ball said he wanted to deviate from typical gambling ads he saw while living in his native country of Australia.

“They follow the same formula,” he said. “Get together with your mates and have a beer.”

That’s why each of the seven spots portrays gambling as something that everyone does every single day, whether they realize it or not.

The first spot ran on YouTube and paid social, and others will make appearances on TV, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, said Andrew Sneyd, EVP, marketing at FanDuel.

He added that FanDuel is trying to reach all sports fans with this campaign, regardless of whether they've engaged in sports betting before. Sports betting is now legal in 36 states, according to the American Gaming Association, as of August 10.

“States are opening up the opportunity for us to reach new customers and get them to give sports betting a try,” he said.

Wieden+Kennedy supported the creative elements of the campaign. The agency has worked with FanDuel as its first AOR since summer of 2021, moving at a rapid pace to meet the high demand for sports-betting marketing.

“We kind of work on the brand 24/7,” said Gerard Caputo, group creative director at Wieden+Kennedy. “It’s such a growing category and there’s so much happening. We’re always working on developing stuff.”

Sneyd declined to share the budget FanDuel will put behind the campaign.

Gamblers in the U.S. wagered over $53 billion on sports betting last year, according to the American Gaming Association. It’s a new record that shatters 2019’s previous record of more than $43 billion.

Sportsbooks are capitalizing on all of the money flowing through gambling by upping their marketing spend. U.S. sports betting operators spent an estimated $282 million on TV advertising alone from September 2021 to May 2022, according to TV ad measurement firm iSpot.tv. FanDuel claims 34% of impressions on those ads, more than any other sportsbook.

FanDuel thinks locally to create dedicated campaigns for each new state that legalizes betting, Sneyd said. But as the U.S. more widely adopts sports betting, he sees a chance to advertise to a larger audience.

“There’s an opportunity for us to look at national advertising,” he said.

Sportsbook regulation takes place at the state level, where constraints on how companies can portray sports gambling are minimal. The federal government currently has no rules for sportsbook advertising.

The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network received 270,000 inquiries last year, which is a 45% increase compared to the year before, NPR reported.

FanDuel has features that monitor and inform users when they have been on the platform for extended periods of time.

“We have over 100 employees that are dedicated to responsible gaming,” Sneyd said. “That’s from books that are working specifically on using machine learning to help support when we see problems. People in the product team make sure we’re identifying, ‘hey, someone’s been on the app for a long period of time, let’s flag that.’”

Wieden+Kennedy made its most revenue ever in 2021, with the U.S. growing 20.8% to $300 million, according to the agency’s 2022 report card. It also won 19 new U.S. clients, with Visa as its biggest win.

FanDuel Casino picked Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its creative agency of record in July. Its debut campaign is set to launch later this year.

This story first appeared on Campaign US.