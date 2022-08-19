Premier Foods appoints agency after four-way pitch
Premier Foods, the British food manufacturer that owns household-name brands including Mr Kipling, Oxo and Ambrosia, has appointed William Murray PR & Marketing as its retained agency for the food service side of the business.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>