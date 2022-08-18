Telum Media’s Tim Williamson launches new agency

The agency will focus on financial and professional services, and fintech in APAC.

Tim Williamson (pictured above) has launched Leon Communications, a strategic communications consultancy focused on the financial and professional services sectors and fintech in APAC. Based in Singapore, the agency will provide a full suite of corporate communications services including strategy and messaging, reputation management, media relations, integrated communications and media training.

Williamson was most recently managing director, Asia Pacific at Telum Media based in Singapore. Prior to that, he worked at the BBC, Bloomberg and Brunswick. He was also APAC managing director at Cognito Media and led the financial services practice for Singapore-based strategic consultancy Watatawa.

Leon will be supported by a network of senior independent communications experts and partners in APAC and globally.

“Leon Communications is an Asia-based, Asia-focused strategic communications consultancy that specialises in the financial and professional services sectors,” said Williamson. “We bring clients a combination of strategic thinking, sector and market experience, and hands-on execution backed by a relentless focus on helping them achieve outstanding results that support real business objectives.”