Bowlero Corp. picks The Door as its PR AOR

The Door is handling the company's PR, social media and influencer efforts.

NEW YORK: Bowling center operator Bowlero Corp. has selected The Door as its PR AOR.

The lifestyle and hospitality firm sent its pitch in mid-June and won the account just under three weeks later, according to Lois O’Neill, cofounder and president at The Door. The one-year contract started at the beginning of August, the agency said in a statement.

The Door will handle PR, social media and influencer services for both Bowlero Corp.’s bowling center operations across the U.S. and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). The firm will be responsible for earned and social media services, including new bowling center openings, as well as developing external programming and activations around holidays and product launches.

“Initially we’re going to support some of their big ideas that they already have,” O’Neill said. “Then we’ll participate in perhaps some creative ideation of our own.”

The Door will also handle PR for events and athletes throughout the PBA season, which runs between January and August.

O’Neill said the account team consists of 10 executives led by Danielle McGunagle, managing director at The Door, and Brittany Resnick, SVP of digital content and strategy at The Door.

Budget information was not provided.

Bowlero Corp. is the largest bowling center operator globally with over 300 locations across North America. Its brands include Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF.

The Door’s other clients include Venmo, Hulu and HBO. Film production company Dolphin Entertainment acquired the firm back in 2018.