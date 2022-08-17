TikTok is becoming a growing news source for teens and adults.
People are turning to TikTok as news clips on the platform are fast-paced and concise, they prefer it to get a range of opinions and use it to follow journalists and publications. Some news stories even originate on the platform.
Others believe TikTok is a major source of disinformation and don’t trust it to get news.
What is your take on using TikTok as a news source?
Do you use TikTok as a news source?
Do you use TikTok as a news source?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) August 17, 2022