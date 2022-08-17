Do you use TikTok as a news source?

Do you trust it?

17 August 2022

tiktok
Photo credit: Getty Images

TikTok is becoming a growing news source for teens and adults.

People are turning to TikTok as news clips on the platform are fast-paced and concise, they prefer it to get a range of opinions and use it to follow journalists and publications. Some news stories even  originate on the platform.

Others believe TikTok is a major source of disinformation and don’t trust it to get news.

What is your take on using TikTok as a news source?


