Ruder Finn hires Jon Tilton as head of digital, social for healthcare

Most recently, Tilton was an SVP and partner at TogoRun.

by Eric Berger 16 August 2022

Jon Tilton
Jon Tilton

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Jon Tilton as head of digital and social for healthcare, a newly created position.

Tilton will serve on the agency’s executive leadership and report to Christie Anbar, managing director for healthcare. He will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of digital programs for clients across product, policy and corporate healthcare communications.

“[Tilton’s] deep understanding of digital’s impact on stakeholder engagement and the customer experience reinforces our position as thought partners at a time when integrated omnichannel approaches have never been more important,” stated Anbar in a news release.

Tilton was previously SVP and partner at communications agency TogoRun, and oversaw its integrated healthcare communications; digital innovation; and market access and payer engagement. His work included research on efforts to enroll Latinos in Obamacare, according to U.S. News & World Report.

He also served as deputy director of strategic communications for America's Health Insurance Plans, a health insurer trade group, with a focus on Medicare; Medicaid; high-deductible health plans and long-term care insurance, according to the release.

“The healthcare industry is at a pivotal inflection point, with the digital landscape rapidly evolving for patients, retailers, payers, biopharma and health tech,” said Tilton. “The healthcare journey starts online, not at the doctor’s office – providing an opportunity to not only connect earlier but engage throughout that journey, which changes the way we need to serve clients. Strategy, analytics-driven messaging, compelling creative and interactive patient-first experiences are imperative for a company or brand’s success.”

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Porter Novelli establishes Erica Smith Future Leaders fellowship

Porter Novelli establishes Erica Smith Future Leaders fellowship

Edelman subsidiary helped launch LIV Golf

Edelman subsidiary helped launch LIV Golf

Jon Tilton

Ruder Finn hires Jon Tilton as head of digital, social for healthcare

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Diversity Marketing Consortium adds two agencies, hits double digits

Diversity Marketing Consortium adds two agencies, hits double digits

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

The Washington Post puts Angel Mendoza in charge of Reddit content

The Washington Post puts Angel Mendoza in charge of Reddit content

From left: Moray MacLennan, M&C Saatchi; Tim Dyson, Next 15; and Vin Murria, AdvancedAdvT

Rival threatens to knock out Next 15 bid for M&C Saatchi

Lyft hires WE as PR AOR

Lyft hires WE as PR AOR