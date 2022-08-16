Ruder Finn hires Jon Tilton as head of digital, social for healthcare

Most recently, Tilton was an SVP and partner at TogoRun.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Jon Tilton as head of digital and social for healthcare, a newly created position.

Tilton will serve on the agency’s executive leadership and report to Christie Anbar, managing director for healthcare. He will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of digital programs for clients across product, policy and corporate healthcare communications.

“[Tilton’s] deep understanding of digital’s impact on stakeholder engagement and the customer experience reinforces our position as thought partners at a time when integrated omnichannel approaches have never been more important,” stated Anbar in a news release.

Tilton was previously SVP and partner at communications agency TogoRun, and oversaw its integrated healthcare communications; digital innovation; and market access and payer engagement. His work included research on efforts to enroll Latinos in Obamacare, according to U.S. News & World Report.

He also served as deputy director of strategic communications for America's Health Insurance Plans, a health insurer trade group, with a focus on Medicare; Medicaid; high-deductible health plans and long-term care insurance, according to the release.

“The healthcare industry is at a pivotal inflection point, with the digital landscape rapidly evolving for patients, retailers, payers, biopharma and health tech,” said Tilton. “The healthcare journey starts online, not at the doctor’s office – providing an opportunity to not only connect earlier but engage throughout that journey, which changes the way we need to serve clients. Strategy, analytics-driven messaging, compelling creative and interactive patient-first experiences are imperative for a company or brand’s success.”

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.