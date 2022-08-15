Lyft hires WE as PR AOR

The partnership follows internal comms investments at Lyft.

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride-hailing app Lyft has brought on WE as its PR AOR.

Dominic Carr, Lyft’s VP of comms, said the company had a “lightweight” RFP process that began in March and concluded in early May. WE officially started work later that month.

WE will support Lyft end-to-end, working across corporate, consumer, social impact, technology and data and analytics.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a team both in-house and externally that could help tell the story of the company’s vision,” Carr said. “We’re squarely focused on transforming consumer transportation.”

Lyft also operates one of the largest micro-mobility networks which includes Citibike in New York, Divvy in Chicago, Bay Wheels in San Francisco, Capital Bikeshare in Washington, DC, and BIKETOWN in Portland.

Hiring WE worked in lock-step with Lyft’s investment in its internal comms team, with new senior hires from Meta, Apple and Amazon.

Lyft also has a smaller partnership with Greenbrier, which helps the ride-hailing platform with crisis issues management, but Carr stressed that WE is the company’s primary agency.

The account team will be led by Jamie Jang, SVP at WE, Lily Karp, VP, who will oversee consumer and technology initiatives, and Megan Mrazek, VP, who will work across corporate comms.

Carr declined to comment on the incumbent agency but said Lyft was previously working with “a large number” of firms.

In July, Lyft hired Coolr as its brand marketing social AOR.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Lyft, founded in 2012, is one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada.

Other companies in WE’s consumer client portfolio include Volvo, McDonald’s, Brother Printers, iRobot and Lego Education.

WE posted a 16% increase in revenue to $172.6 million globally, with revenue up 10% to $124 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

