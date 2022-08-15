TishTash Communications opens first UK office

Dubai-based independent integrated marketing and comms agency TishTash Communications has opened an office in the UK.

by Mahalia Mayne 16 August 2022

Kellie Whitehead

TishTash Communications said having an office in the UK will “consolidate the needs of clients existing and new among a growing need for global representation for current brands”. TishTash clients include ASICS, The Body Shop, Bath and Body Works, and L’Occitane.

Kellie Whitehead (pictured) will lead the agency’s UK office. She has more than 20 years of integrated comms experience across the UK, Europe and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Whitehead said: “The British market is ready for a new wave of marketing and media relations through digital PR and direct-to-consumer communications.”

TishTash was founded in 2012 by chief executive Natasha Hatherall, who runs the business alongside managing director Polly Williams. It currently employs 35 staff in the UK and the GCC.

Hatherall said: “Over the past decade, TishTash has seen many homegrown brands in the GCC flourish and expand globally. TishTash is no different and offering our services to cover the UK and internationally is the logical next step.”

The agency said its turnover had increased by 50 per cent in a year, although figures were not available.


