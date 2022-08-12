Influencer management platform Cloutdesk rolls out tech stack

The platform initially included a monetization and management tool.

by Natasha Bach 12 August 2022

Food influencer stock image
Influencers can use the tool to streamline administrative work. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Creator marketing platform Cloutdesk has released its second product since launching in early 2021.

The platform, which initially offered a brand-partnership-monetization and management tool, now also includes a tech stack for marketers. It includes a range of tools that support functions such as creator outreach, relationship management, content approval, contract negotiation and consolidated payments, the company said in a statement. 

The platform allows marketers to review and provide feedback on influencer content, create and sign partnership agreements and pay creators. Administrative tasks, such as reminders and follow-ups, can also be done within Cloutdesk, and marketers can also see what percentage of their budgets are going to the creators with whom they are working. 

Influencers can use the tool to automate and streamline administrative work, including relationship management for all of the brands they work with, partnership contracts, and payment collection.

Cloutdesk’s tech stack is billed as 100% transparent, boosting authenticity for both marketers and creators. 


