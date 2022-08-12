Greek Freak looks to make accessible healthcare a layup

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become telehealth's newest pitchman. He’s also a seven-figure investor.

by Marc Iskowitz, MM+M 12 August 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo
The two-time NBA MVP is also an investor in Antidote.

Telemedicine startup Antidote Health has tapped NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to promote its mission of accessible healthcare for all.

The company, which offers primary-care visits, prescriptions and other services through its digital platform, said it wants to make affordable care “a fundamental human right.”

Antetokounmpo will lend his voice and face to the cause. The six-time NBA All-Star was born in Greece to Nigerian immigrants. Growing up in a family of eight outside of his homeland, he knows firsthand about barriers to access. 

“Getting healthcare was a struggle,” he said in a statement. “That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare.”

That’s why he will serve as an ambassador for the firm. Founded in 2021, Antidote has been raising money to build an artificial-intelligence-driven virtual-health maintenance organization for the uninsured and underinsured. Users can connect via chatbots or through video calls with providers.

The partnership comes on the heels of a $1 million investment Antetokounmpo made in the firm, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Antetokounmpo’s voice promises to be a powerful one.

“I believe that every human being has the right to affordable quality healthcare, no matter their race, location or circumstance,” the two-time MVP said in a statement. 

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


