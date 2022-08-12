The First Group appoints agency to PR and social media brief

Brazen MENA has been appointed by The First Group to manage its PR and communications, after a competitive pitch. 

by Mahalia Mayne 12 August 2022

Louise Jacobson

Brazen said it has been briefed to “elevate [The First Group] brand on the Dubai scene".

The agency will also manage all the media and influencer communications for seven of the group’s food and drink venues and oversee content creation and the management of the venues’ individual social media platforms.

Brenda McCormack, vice-president of The First Group Food and Beverage, said: “We have had Brazen MENA on our radar for quite some time. Not only did they present a compelling pitch, but their dedication and passion were more than apparent from the first moment we met.”

The Dubai arm of London-headquartered Brazen PR, Brazen MENA, led by managing director Louise Jacobson (pictured, above), is a five-time winner of Small Consultancy of the Year at both the MEPRA and PRCA MENA awards.


