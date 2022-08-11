Signal AI acquires reputation analysis company Kelp

Kelp analyzes data points across topics and industries.

by Natasha Bach 11 August 2022

Data stock art
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

LONDON: Signal AI is expanding its offering with the acquisition of Kelp, giving users the ability to better measure and strengthen their corporate reputation. 

Kelp is a data analytics platform, digesting millions of data points across topics and industries, from tech to pharma and supply chain sustainability to research and development. It provides insights on a company’s reputation and allows users to benchmark their company on these AI-trained topics, the companies said in a statement. 

The Kelp team will join Signal as employees, including Kelp cofounders Dan Gaynor and Shann Biglione. 

The acquisition aims to combine Signal AI’s external intelligence data with reputation insights to help users better understand how their company’s actions and communications impact their corporate reputation. The data can be used to inform broader corporate strategies, as well as to make it easier to spot opportunities and risks. Signal AI's External Intelligence Graph helps users identify trends and patterns and enables their decision making.

This summer, Signal AI named Alexandre Pinto as SVP of data science.


