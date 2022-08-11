Watchfinder appoints agency after five-way pitch

Watchfinder & Co, the pre-owned luxury watch retailer, has appointed Red Consultancy as its PR agency following a competitive pitch.

Red Consultancy said its remit for Watchfinder & Co would be to “increase share of voice for the category creator and market leader amid a slew of new players in this category, one that’s expected to be worth £22bn by 2025”.

The account will be led by Preena Barrett, managing director of Red Consultancy's consumer division, LIFE.

She said: “What a brand, so many stories to be told – we’re just delighted.”

Amy Scott, head of PR for Watchfinder & Co, said: “The UK is undoubtedly our toughest market for comms and we were looking for a creative, collaborative extension to our team.”

In March, Red Consultancy was appointed to handle UK comms for mineral water brand S.Pellegrino.