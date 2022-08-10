KPMG, Samsung alum Andrew Bowins joins Cisco

Bowins is a part of Cisco’s leadership team as VP of strategy and planning, overseeing 17 employees.

by Ewan Larkin 10 August 2022

Andrew Bowins headshot
Bowins most recently worked at the Entertainment Software Association.

SAN JOSE, CA: Cisco has hired Andrew Bowins as VP of strategy and planning, effective on Monday.

Bowins, reporting to Cisco SVP and chief communications officer Maria Poveromo, will join the company's global comms leadership team. 

He said Cisco’s people and culture drew him to the company. 

“Cisco lives its values and has created an inclusive and exciting culture that allows people to bring their full self to work as part of their personal and professional development,” Bowins said via email, also noting Cisco’s innovation and leadership in the technology sector. 

In the newly created role, Bowins will lead a team of 17 staffers who work across disciplines to develop integrated comms plans and strategic initiatives that set priorities to advance the mission of Cisco’s global comms.

“[I’m excited for] the chance to work with an incredibly talented and diverse group of professionals who all share a passion for demonstrating the impact that smart, integrated communications can have on a company’s goals and reputation,” he said.

Bowins was previously SVP of comms and industry affairs at the Entertainment Software Association, where his team oversaw partnerships, events, media outreach and digital and online comms. Before joining the ESA, Bowins was an executive director for corporate reputation and digital engagement at KPMG. He also held senior comms roles at Samsung Electronics and Mastercard. 

Cisco exceeded analysts’ expectations in Q2, with revenue increasing 6% year-over-year to $12.7 billion and net income up 17% to $3 billion. 


