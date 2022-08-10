Lisbon Tourism Association hires Finn Partners for US media relations

The agency is helping to promote Lisbon as a destination to American consumers.

LISBON: The Lisbon Tourism Association has brought on Finn Partners to support its U.S. media relations.

The association contacted Finn Partners directly because it was looking for PR executives with specific language skills, such as Paula Carreiro, VP in the firm’s New York travel practice, who speaks Portuguese and Spanish. There was no RFP process, and the work started on May 1.

Finn is specifically providing media relations support to the association focused on consumer and travel outlets to promote Lisbon as a destination to U.S. visitors.

“We are increasing awareness for U.S. visitors of Lisbon’s competitive advantages of the anchor products, such as surf, sun and sea, golf and nature, and qualifiers products like gastronomy and wine, culture, shopping and events, that translate into the key elements of the attractiveness of Lisboa as a tourist destination,” Carreiro said via email.

Carreiro is leading a team of four on the account.

More than 1.6 million tourists visited Portugal in May, up from about 274,000 a year ago, when the country had COVID-19 restrictions, the National Statistics Institute said last month. That was down from 1.7 million tourists in May 2019, Reuters reported.

Finn Partners posted a revenue increase of 49% last year to $162.2 million, including a revenue jump of the same percentage in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.