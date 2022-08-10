Lexington makes government comms hire as it grows senior team

Strategic consultancy Lexington has announced six appointments, including that of its first head of data and insights, head of news, and head of integration.

Benedict Moore-Bridger joins Lexington in the autumn as head of news. He was most recently deputy director, news and digital, at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. He managed the press office and digital comms, which included providing support for the flagship Levelling Up white paper and building safety policy.

Lexington said Moore-Bridger's role will involve advising corporate clients across the agency and bolstering its crisis comms offering.

The position of head of data and insight goes to Vinay Chhana, formerly of Ketchum, where he spent four years in the analytics and research team across sectors including healthcare, sustainability and corporate.

Alison Woodhouse, former head of energy and resources at Hanover, takes up the new head of integration post. Lexington said she brings sustainability, energy and infrastructure experience and will work across public affairs and health. Woodhouse has seven years of experience in public affairs, having started out as a researcher to Graham Allen MP.

In addition, Stephanie Lloyd, formerly at Blakeney, and ex-Reuters journalist Sam Holden have joined Lexington as associate directors.

Emily Cook, managing director of Lexington, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to welcome new faces to the team, all of whom will bring valuable skills and expertise as we continue to grow and evolve our offer as a truly integrated agency.”

Lexington has made several appointments since the promotion last year of Cook to managing director and a rebrand that dropped ‘Communications’ from the agency’s name. Notable hires have included Ben Nunn, the former Labour Party director of comms, and Andrew Wilson, former executive director of purpose at Edelman.

Client wins for the independent agency in recent months have included The Football Association.

Rebecca Cummins, senior consultant at Lexington, was recently named among PRWeek UK’s 30 Under 30 for 2022.