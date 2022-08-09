Meta hires Dan Shaw to spearhead people comms

MENLO PARK, CA: Meta has named Dan Shaw as director of people communications, effective on Monday.

“I am privileged to join such a world class team of HR and communications professionals, and I can’t wait for all that lies ahead,” he said on LinkedIn.

Shaw will lead the people comms team, which sits within the broader people experience function at Meta. He declined further comment.

Before joining Meta, Shaw spent almost seven years at PayPal, most recently leading global HR and employee experience comms.

Shaw was also briefly a comms consultant for Sony Pictures Entertainment and spent seven years at Edelman, including a stint as SVP, managing accounts including Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, Mattel, Shell Oil Company, Volkswagen Group of America, Nestlé, Charles Schwab, eBay, 24 Hour Fitness, The North Face and Activision Blizzard.

This year, Meta promoted Nick Clegg to president of global affairs. The company also recently enlisted Keke Palmer to help demystify the metaverse.

Meta reported a revenue of $28.8 billion in Q2, down 1% from $29.1 billion last year. The Facebook parent company also posted net income of $6.7 billion, a 36% drop from $10.4 billion in Q2 2021.