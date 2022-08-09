Movers and Shakers: MHP Mischief, Ogilvy PR, Lexington, Comité Champagne and more…

MHP Mischief has made four senior hires, expanding its Studio creative content team.

Ogilvy PR has made four appointments including that of a new strategy director and its first media director.

Strategic consultancy Lexington has announced six new recruits, including its first head of data and insights, head of news, and head of integration.

The Champagne trade organisation Comité Champagne has hired Victoria Henson as director of Bureau du Champagne UK.

Content performance and digital PR agency North has promoted Bethanie Durham to associate director. She was previously head of content and digital PR and in her new role will support the agency’s growth goals.

Leeds-based agency ilk has made a series of appointments. They include Chelsie Brown as creative account manager, Ross Lammin as senior web developer, Beth Hutchinson as PR and social account executive, Becca Jones as junior designer and Matt Jeffrey as creative content producer.

Given, the brand purpose agency, has made a series of creative hires, including Patrick Collister, ex-creative director at Ogilvy & Mather London, as its first creative in residence. Former senior advisor at Carol Cone On Purpose, Henry Hicks, joins as a creative director, while Susan Milanovic joins as associate creative director.