Pitch Update: Bentley Motors, Havas, Finn Partners, The Booker Prize Foundation and more…

Bentley Motors has appointed luxury lifestyle PR firm Simon+Simon.

Havas has won a competitive pitch for the NHS Blood and Transplant account.

Finn Partners has been awarded the UK and Ireland PR account for Visit Orlando.

Groupe SEB has appointed Stripe Communications as its retained consumer and corporate PR agency.

The Booker Prize Foundation has put its PR account out to pitch.

A multi-disciplinary group of international advisors led by ESG specialist Earth Active has been appointed by Greece’s sovereign wealth fund, Growthfund, to provide ESG consultancy and comms support.

Campervan and motorhome sharing community Camplify has appointed The Lucre Group to support its UK PR strategy throughout 2022. The brief, which Lucre won after a competitive pitch, is designed to attract holidaymakers and van-owners alike.

Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven has been appointed to accelerate digital growth in Dermalogica’s key international markets, working on search, PR, and brand campaign briefs. The brief involves a focus on growth through tracking current trends and product launches.

Genderless, cruelty-free personal care subscription company Takk has appointed Milk & Honey PR as its lead UK PR agency. Milk & Honey will run the press office, CEO profiling, digital PR and influencer relations.

Financial services specalist Teamspirit has been appointed as the partner for the first season of the ‘Pension Attention’ campaign, a co-ordinated industry effort led by the Association of British Insurers and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association to boost people’s understanding of and engagement with their pension.

Integrated agency Cognito has been appointed by fintech company Provenir to lead its PR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Cognito’s work will include delivering a strategic PR programme.

PR and marketing agency Barefoot Media has secured three new client wins: Appleby Westward, Salboy and The Cornish Oven.