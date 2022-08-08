BCW’s Drew O’Brien joins Seven Letter as partner

BOSTON: Strategic communications firm Seven Letter has named Drew O’Brien as partner, a newly created role, effective on Monday.

O’Brien is developing business across the firm’s practices and growing relationships with global corporate brands. He is reporting to Erik Smith, founding partner and CEO.

“Opportunities to recruit people like Drew O’Brien don’t come around very often,” said Smith. “We’re always looking to expand, and Drew is going to be a big part of our growth plan moving forward.”

In 2020, Seven Letter merged with Boston-based PR and public affairs firm O’Neill and Associates.

O’Brien said he was particularly drawn to Seven Letter due to its unique business model.

“[Seven Letter has] senior expertise that is very client-facing, which you don’t see everywhere,” he said. “The way partners engage and get immersed in client work is exceptional and the future of the industry.”

Based out of the agency’s Boston office, O’Brien is overseeing 12 staffers. Seven Letter, formerly known as Blue Engine + JDA, also has a headquarters in Washington, D.C.

O’Brien was most recently EVP and MD at BCW, where he oversaw the firm’s business throughout the Northeast region and managed the firm’s single largest global corporate client. A BCW representative could not be reached to comment on his replacement.

He also concurrently served as president at Direct Impact, BCW’s grassroots shop, before being succeeded by Amy Cloessner last month.

Before BCW, O’Brien was an EVP at Weber Shandwick and former Secretary of State John Kerry’s special representative for global partnerships.

In March, Seven Letter launched an environmental, social and governance practice that focuses on developing and implementing ESG strategies that align with and support clients' business and reputational objectives.