OkCupid CMO Melissa Hobley jumps to Tinder

Hobley moves from leading marketing at one dating app to another under the Match Group portfolio.

OkCupid chief marketing officer Melissa Hobely will move to sister dating app company Tinder, parent company Match Group revealed in its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday.

Match Group also said that Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg will leave the company, kicking off a restructuring of its management team.

In addition to Hobley joining as CMO, Match Group chief strategy officer Faye Iosotaluno will become Tinder’s chief operating officer, Mark van Ryswyk will become chief product officer and Tom Jacques will assume the role of chief technology officer.

Match Group CEO Bernard Kim will oversee the executive team while Tinder looks for a replacement for Nyborg.

In a letter to shareholders, the company described Hobley’s role as helping to “drive top of funnel expansion and enhance brand perception.” She will replace George Felix, Tinder’s most recent chief marketing officer, who left the company to take the CMO role at Chili’s in July.

Hobley moves over to Tinder after more than five years as chief marketing officer at OkCupid. She was behind many of the dating apps’ boundary pushing campaigns, such as Every Single Person, which aimed to position the app as inclusive for all daters. Prior to OkCupid Hobley was VP of marketing at Walgreens Americas.

It’s not yet clear who will replace Hobley at OkCupid.

At Tinder, Hobley will be tasked with making the app more inclusive for female users, a major priority on its product roadmap, according to the shareholder letter.

Tinder’s direct revenue grew 13% year over year in Q2 thanks to a 14% growth in app subscribers to 10.9 million.

“Tinder’s current revenue growth expectations for the second half of the year are below our original expectations as a result of disappointing execution on several optimizations and new product initiatives,” Kim wrote in the shareholder letter. “I believe Tinder's overall product execution and velocity can be improved and that we need to do more to excite our user base to drive top of funnel growth.”

He added: “We need some time for the new Tinder team to improve execution and see how they deliver on their product roadmap. We’re optimistic that the changes we’ve made at Tinder will lead to improved product execution and velocity, monetization wins and enhanced user growth.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.