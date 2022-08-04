Managing director, portfolio leader Sara Garibaldi leaves Ketchum

NEW YORK: Sara Garibaldi, managing director and portfolio leader at Ketchum, has left the firm.

“Fourteen years is an eternity in the agency world but very common to see that (and more) at Ketchum given its strong people-focused culture and endless opportunities,” Garibaldi said via LinkedIn message.

Garibaldi was the portfolio leader for Ketchum’s financial and professional services, travel, hospitality and leisure, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors. She was promoted to the role when Ketchum hired Jen Fuhrman-Kestler and Angelena Abate as EVPs and MD in April.

“Given Ketchum’s continued success, this was a very difficult decision for me as I genuinely wish for others the career I had at Ketchum,” she said. “I’m extremely thankful to its leadership for yielding me an unforgettable chapter where I felt fulfilled and challenged at every step."

Before joining Ketchum, Garibaldi worked at Edelman. She was also an adjunct professor at Stevens Institute of Technology.

“Sara Garibaldi had a remarkable journey at Ketchum. Her contributions to the work and our culture plus her mentorship and support of future generations of Ketchum leaders have left an indelible mark,” said James Peters, Ketchum’s chief client operations officer.

Garibaldi did not disclose her next move, but said on LinkedIn that there will be “more to follow in the coming month.”

“While we will miss her, she will forever be a part of our Ketchum community, and we wish her nothing but success, which we are confident she will achieve, in the next chapter of her career,” Peters added.

Garibaldi’s departure comes on the heels of former Ketchum president of North America Neera Chaudhary’s decision to step away from the firm. The firm recently named Jim Joseph to the newly created role of global chief marketing and integration officer.

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top and bottom line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2 2022. Ketchum is a part of Omnicom PR Group alongside FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications and others.