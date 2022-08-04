Rewards app Fetch brings on North 6th Agency to drive awareness

The firm is positioning Fetch Rewards as “America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app."

MADISON, WI: Consumer-rewards app Fetch Rewards has named North 6th Agency as its PR AOR.

There was no RFP process. Fetch brought on the agency and tasked it with implementing and executing PR campaigns to enhance awareness of its mission across its b-tob and b-to-c businesses.

On the B2B side, North 6th Agency’s press activities have focused on the brand’s key-market execution themes and driving awareness to the message that Fetch Rewards is “America’s No. 1 consumer-rewards app,” said Allison Greyer, director of corp comms at Fetch, via email.

She added that the company wants to boost a consistent and meaningful presence within technology, business and trade media to increase awareness about Fetch Rewards.

“Our primary objective is to position Fetch as the world’s leading consumer-engagement platform,” said Geyer, who mentioned the company’s engagement metrics, innovations and testimonials from brand partners.

North 6th has helped Fetch Rewards to publicize its $240 million funding round; the hiring of former Facebook executive David Sommer as chief customer officer; partnerships with brands Sargento and Pernod Ricard and office openings in Birmingham, Alabama, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Fetch has also publicized the launch of General Mills’ first full-portfolio brand loyalty program, Good Rewards. The company has also “found success” with its Fetch Price Index Report series, launched in June, which provides a real-time view into how inflation is affecting consumer behavior, explained Geyer.

The company is planning to roll out a b-to-b rebrand aimed at elevating Fetch’s presence, said Geyer.

Fetch Rewards launched in 2017. Since then, it has amassed more than 15 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $300 million in rewards points. The app has partnerships with major consumer packaged goods companies, restaurants and retailers. Fetch captures more than $120 billion in annual gross merchandise value.

“Fetch has always been wildly popular within our core demographic of primary household shoppers, but our goal with consumer-facing media is to achieve mass awareness about our product and how we’re providing a fun, easy way to save money on every purchase,” said Geyer.

North 6th SVP Jacqueline Agudelo is leading the agency’s account team. The core PR team is also complemented by North 6th sister agency, Studios, which manages its content program and is overseen by Erik Helin, director of content marketing.

Budget information was not disclosed. Geyer declined to disclose the company’s previous agency relationships. Pembroke PR has listed Fetch Rewards on the results section of its website.