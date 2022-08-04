Are you ditching Instagram for another social media platform?

Are the Meta-owned platform’s changes driving you away?

Some photographers and other creatives are leaving Instagram for alternative social media platforms, according to Axios.

Rival platforms reporting recent spikes in user activity include Glass, Grainery, Flickr and Tumblr.

The moves come after the Meta-owned platform said it would pivot to TikTok-like features. Instagram is de-emphasizing still imagery and gradually becoming ad- and shopping-heavy, favoring short-form video and algorithmically selected content.

Are you over Instagram?