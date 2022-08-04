RNIB names first director of comms amid comms function shake-up
The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has appointed Charlotte Jackson, currently associate director of engagement and communications at Parkinson’s UK, as its first director of comms.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>