Social Native turns Instagram Reels into shoppable assets

The feature will allow users to easily click through to product pages.

by Natasha Bach 5 August 2022

Social Native product shot on Reels
The galleries support 9:16 video format.

LOS ANGELES: Social Native is bringing the e-commerce experience to Instagram Reels via its latest release. 

The company, which provides creator, influencer and user-generated content services for brands, said that shoppable video galleries will be available on Reels, allowing brands to convert visual content into shoppable assets. 

Retailers will be able to bring an ecommerce element to Reels, as well, creating or collecting Instagram Reels and tagging them with featured products. It can also be used with other vertical content formats such as TikTok. Viewers can click through to product pages, creating a more straightforward buying path, the company said in a statement. 

Social Native’s shoppable galleries are customizable, allowing users to edit features from layout and fonts to colors and buttons. They are mobile-first by design and support the 9:16 video format.

Social Native works with brands like Ikea, H&M and Four Seasons, helping them collect, curate and display social content to drive purchases, the company said.


