Onclusive builds out services with Digimind acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO: Media intelligence platform Onclusive is continuing its expansion of offerings with the acquisition of social listening and intelligence platform Digimind.

Headquartered in France with offices globally, Digimind provides social media listening and insights across social platforms via artificial intelligence and machine learning. These tools can help marketers plan, execute and analyze their marketing strategy; the acquisition will expand the social media capabilities available from Onclusive.

This deal builds on Onclusive’s work to give users a comprehensive platform that includes media and social media monitoring, measurement and management. It follows Onclusive’s acquisition of media monitoring provider Critical Mention in May.

Digimind’s staff will continue in their roles after the merger, and the platform’s clients can continue to access their products and services. Existing users will eventually have access to all of Onclusive’s services.

The company launched in January following private equity firm Symphony Technology Group’s acquisition and merger of U.S.-based analytics platform Onclusive, Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence business and media relations platform PRgloo.