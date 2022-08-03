Agency veteran Luca Penati joins content design platform BEE

Penati goes in-house as chief marketing and communications officer for the platform.

SAN FRANCISCO: Digital content design platform BEE has named Luca Penati as its chief marketing and communications officer, a new role at the company.

Penati will be based out of San Francisco and will report to Massimo Arrigoni, CEO. Penati will lead marketing and communications for BEE’s email- and landing-page-design tools globally, with a particular focus on the U.S.

He’s interested in reaching industries in human resources and higher education, he said.

BEE created the CMCO position to bridge the gap between its marketing and communications efforts, Penati said.

“If you look at marketing and communications, there’s so much overlapping,” he said. “Those silos don’t work anymore — they shouldn’t work.”

Penati said that BEE has seen a 20% increase in headcount since last year and now has 70 employees. It operates in more than 180 countries.

Penati has joined BEE after almost three years as CEO of his own consultancy. He previously worked as a strategic advisor for PR firms with more than 25 years at Weber Shandwick,Ogilvy and Edelman.

Penati said he stepped down from his firm, Penati and Partners, to be a part of something he’s helping to build.

“I helped build brands but I’ve never really built one from inside,” he said.

He said that Penati and Partners will continue operating in a reduced capacity, with some projects ongoing. He declined to specify which clients will keep partnering with the firm.

“It’s not going to be a focus of mine for the foreseeable future,” he said.