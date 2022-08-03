MSL US appoints Ashley Chauvin as head of b-to-b, enterprise comms

The agency also announced four other senior hires to lead key growth areas.

by Ewan Larkin 4 August 2022

Ashley Chauvin headshot
NEW YORK: MSL U.S. has named Ashley Chauvin as head of b-to-b and enterprise communications, a newly created role. 

Chauvin, reporting to Kelly Jankowski, MD of corporate reputation, started in the role on June 27. She said she’s excited to work with clients to “create new and innovative approaches in the b-to-b space."

Chauvin was formerly director of comms at PSEG Long Island, a utility that serves 1.1 million customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways. She also previously worked at Edelman for nearly a decade, most recently as SVP.

The Publicis Groupe agency also made four senior hires in key growth areas, including Emma Gillespie Cox as head of sustainability and impact and Chi-Chi Millaway as lead for analytics. 

MSL also brought on Missy Voronyak and Tyler Mintz as head of health influence and head of design, respectively. 

MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman said the new appointments help support increasing client needs and address work that is “rising in focus.”

“Deep, diverse expertise is needed to help our clients stay ahead of the game,” she said. 

MSL saw both top and bottom-line growth in 2021 and ended up 9% in the U.S., 6% globally, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm also saw 15% revenue growth in its top 20 clients. 

Five core areas have helped drive revenue growth at MSL over the past year: employee engagement, sustainability and impact, executive visibility, influencer marketing and social influence. Consumer is the largest sector at the agency, with corporate just behind in second. 

In February, MSL U.S. named Robert John Davis as chief digital innovation officer.


