Antenna Group appoints Jake Rozmaryn to chief growth officer

He was previously SVP of business development at the firm.

NEW YORK: Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations and strategic communications firm, has named Jake Rozmaryn chief growth officer.

Rozmaryn, who was previously SVP of business development at Antenna Group, will oversee global new business development, service and ecosystem expansion and strategic growth initiatives for the agency. In the newly created role, he will be in charge of guiding the agency into its next phase of growth, according to a statement from the firm.

Rozmaryn has spent over a decade advancing mission-driven companies and leaders from across the climate tech ecosystem. He has helped launch dozens of cleantech and smart mobility startups.

Rozmaryn could not be reached for comment.

Antenna Group, an agency specializing in cleantech, real estate, mobility and health, recently named Eric Schoenberg as COO.

The agency has over 150 employees and is on track to see 60% year-over-year growth in 2022. Its clients include Google Nest, Sunrun, Innoviz, Newmark, Brainsway, Twelve, Loopnet, Midwest Solar Expo, BreezoMeter and Aspen Heights Partners.

The firm has office space in San Francisco, New York, Hackensack, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC.